Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of 6 of 10 valued firms jumps Rs 1.85 trn; LIC, Infosys top winners

The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore

LIC. life insurance corporation

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.
ITC's valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 8,140.69 crore to Rs 12,30,842.03 crore.

More From This Section

Fed rate decision, Q1 earnings to drive stock markets this week: Analysts

Sensex, Nifty shrug off 5-day losses, extend winning streak to 8 weeks

Sebi confirms order against 12 entities including V Marc India for fraud

Index fund folios up 12-fold since March 2020: Zerodha Fund House

Retail options turnover now almost equals cash segment, shows data

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore.
State Bank of India's mcap declined by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's valuation went down by Rs 3,500.89 crore to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore.
Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eco survey flags concerns over rising retail participation in heated market

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.1 trn; TCS, LIC sparkle

Market capitalisation of BSE Midcap firms a whisker away from $1 trn

Mcap of 8 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.83 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.89 trn, Reliance shines

Topics : mcap market capitalisation market cap Life Insurance Corporation Infosys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon