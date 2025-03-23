Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges Rs 3 trn; ICICI, Airtel biggest gainers

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge surged 3,076.6 points, or 4.16 per cent, and the NSE Nifty jumped 953.2 points, or 4.25 per cent

Airtel

Bharti Airtel's valuation zoomed Rs 53,286.17 crore to Rs 9,84,354.44 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 3,06,243.74 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with a bullish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge surged 3,076.6 points, or 4.16 per cent, and the NSE Nifty jumped 953.2 points, or 4.25 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 64,426.27 crore to Rs 9,47,628.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel's valuation zoomed Rs 53,286.17 crore to Rs 9,84,354.44 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 49,105.12 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 13,54,275.11 crore.

 

The mcap of Reliance Industries Ltd surged Rs 39,311.54 crore to Rs 17,27,339.74 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 30,953.71 crore to Rs 5,52,846.18 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared Rs 24,259.28 crore to Rs 12,95,058.25 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 22,534.67 crore to Rs 6,72,023.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever advanced Rs 16,823.08 crore to Rs 5,28,058.89 crore.

Infosys added Rs 5,543.9 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 6,61,364.38 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC declined Rs 7,570.64 crore to Rs 5,07,796.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

