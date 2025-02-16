Business Standard

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 2 trn; Reliance biggest laggard

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their downward trend to the eighth day in a row on Friday. In the past eight trading days, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 2,644.6 points

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 2 trillion last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit in line with a bearish trend in the broader stock market.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their downward trend to the eighth day in a row on Friday. In the past eight trading days, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC faced a combined erosion of Rs 2,03,952.65 crore in their valuation, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers.

 

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 67,526.54 crore to Rs 16,46,822.12 crore. The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 34,950.72 crore to Rs 14,22,903.37 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap eroded by Rs 28,382.23 crore to Rs 12,96,708.35 crore and that of ITC plunged Rs 25,429.75 crore to Rs 5,13,699.85 crore.

The mcap of Infosys dropped Rs 19,287.32 crore to Rs 7,70,786.76 crore and that of State Bank of India declined Rs 13,431.55 crore to Rs 6,44,357.57 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 10,714.14 crore to Rs 5,44,647 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 4,230.4 crore to Rs 5,20,082.42 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 22,426.2 crore to Rs 9,78,631.54 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 1,182.57 crore to Rs 8,88,815.13 crore.

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

