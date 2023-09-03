Confirmation

Mcap of seven of top 10 firms falls Rs 62,279 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

Hindustan Unilever's valuation tumbled Rs 14,649.7 crore to Rs 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 4,194.49 crore to Rs 4,84,267.42 crore

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 62,279.74 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top 10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 38,495.79 crore to Rs 16,32,577.99 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's valuation tumbled Rs 14,649.7 crore to Rs 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 4,194.49 crore to Rs 4,84,267.42 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC went lower by Rs 3,037.83 crore to Rs 5,50,214.07 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 898.8 crore to Rs 6,78,368.37 crore.
The mcap of TCS diminished by Rs 512.27 crore to Rs 12,36,466.64 crore and that of State Bank of India dropped by Rs 490.86 crore to Rs 5,08,435.14 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 10,917.11 crore to Rs 11,92,752.19 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs 9,338.31 crore to Rs 5,98,917.39 crore.
The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,562.1 crore to Rs 4,43,350.96 crore.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 500.65 points or 0.77 per cent.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

