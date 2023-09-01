Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Broader market party continues, BSE ups buyback price, shares gain

BSE has increased the acquisition price for its proposed Rs 375-crore buyback from Rs 816 per share to Rs 1,080 per share

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points

BS ReporterSameer Mulgaonkar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Broader market party continues

The five-month winning streak for the Sensex and the Nifty was snapped with the benchmark indices dropping nearly 3 per cent in August. The broader markets, however, continued to make positive strides with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 3.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively. On Friday, smallcaps extended their outperformance. Thanks to the rally in the broader market, the mcap of all-BSE listed companies hit a new record high of Rs 312 trillion on Friday. Net inflows from both mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors remained positive in August. The highlight of the month was large share sales by promoters and private equity (PE) funds, who mopped up a cumulative of over Rs 60,000 crore, highest for any calendar month. IT stocks were among the outperformers, while financial services were laggards.

BSE ups buyback price; Shares gain

BSE has increased the acquisition price for its proposed Rs 375-crore buyback from Rs 816 per share to Rs 1,080 per share. The record date set for the buyback is September 14. Shares of BSE rose 4.9 per cent to end at Rs 1,145. Experts said BSE is the first company to use the recently tweaked buyback rules that allow companies to revise their buyback price ahead of their record date. This will be BSE’s third share repurchase since its listing in January 2017. Previously, BSE has done a Rs 166 crore open market buy back in 2018. In 2019, the exchange did a tender route buyback worth Rs 460 crore. The latest buyback, representing 2.56 per cent equity, is also being done under the tender route.

 

Also Read

Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar

Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer

Sensex jumps 302 pts, ends atop 67,000; Nifty nears 19,850; PSU banks shine

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Sensex ends range-bound session 274 pts up; financials weigh, IT, RIL gain

Rupee settles off-highs as oil companies buy dollars in domestic market

Strong demand at govt bond auction fails to lift secondary market

Rishabh Instrument IPO subscribed 32x; Arkade Developers files DRHP

SIP euphoria boosts commission income of mutual fund distributors

Markets log biggest jump in two months; Sensex ends 556 points higher

Topics : BSE NSE Sensex and Nifty

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon