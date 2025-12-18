Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / MCX stock gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

MCX stock gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

MCX has fixed January 02, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares.

MCX Q4 net grows 56% to Rs 341 mn on commodity segment push; income up 11%

MCX share price today

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price today

 
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) moved higher by 2 per cent to ₹10,245 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company fixed January 2, 2026 as the record date for the split of its equity shares, following shareholder approval received earlier. 
 
The stock price of commodity exchange and data platform had hit a record high of ₹10,515.60 on December 8, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, MCX has outperformed the market by surging 62 per cent, as compared to 7.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 132 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹4,410.10 touched on March 11, 2025. 
 
 

MCX fixes January 2 as record date for 1:5 stock split

 
MCX on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, after market hours, informed the stock exchanges that the company has fixed January 02, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares.
 
Under the approved proposal, each existing equity share of face value ₹10 will be split into five equity shares of face value ₹2 each, aimed at improving liquidity and enhancing retail investor participation. Shareholders of MCX will see an increase in the number of shares they hold, although the overall value of their investment will remain unchanged

On September 13, 2025, MCX informed the BSE Limited about receiving the shareholders' approval for the stock split. 
 

Brokerages view on MCX

 
MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with 98 per cent market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has 100 per cent market share in precious metals, base metals and energy. The company's presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification with focus on option volume.
 
MCX is a play on commodity volatility esp. related to oil and gold prices. This coupled with healthy traction in the option segment, product launches and trading client’s addition shall support steady business growth over the long term. Superior margins and return ratios to be sustained, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q2 result update.  Considering the sharp increase in the average daily turnover, the brokerage firm increased its topline and PAT estimates for both FY26E / 27E. Price and volatility trend of key commodities i.e. gold and crude oil to be watched, it added.
 
MCX introduced several new products, including Silver (30kg) and Silver Mini (5kg) monthly expiry contracts, Cardamom Futures, and Nickel Futures, and Options on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), covering both Gold and Silver. These launches have witnessed healthy traction, and management indicated that the product pipeline remains robust with necessary regulatory approvals already in place, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
Historically, MCX has traded at a 15 per cent premium to equity exchanges based on the optionality and lower regulatory risk related to weekly options. The rising volumes, stable tech platform, regulatory tailwinds, and the option value linked to the launch of new products have resulted in outperformance, which HDFC Securities believe will continue.
 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

