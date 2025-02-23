MFIs bleed in December quarter as provisions, write-offs balloon

Five listed microfinance institutions (MFIs), as a group, were in the red with a loss of ₹1,241 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) on ballooning provisions and write-offs for stressed assets.

These five non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) working as MFIs had posted a net profit of ₹844.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24).

They had posted a net loss of ₹229 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25), according to analysis based on Capitaline data.

The provisions and write-offs of these MFIs jumped to ₹2,357 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹378.1 crore a