Home / Markets / News / MFIs bleed in December quarter as provisions, write-offs balloon

MFIs bleed in December quarter as provisions, write-offs balloon

The provisions and write-offs of these MFIs jumped to Rs 2,357 crore in Q3fy25 from Rs 378.1 crore a year ago

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Five listed microfinance institutions (MFIs), as a group, were in the red with a loss of ₹1,241 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) on ballooning provisions and write-offs for stressed assets.
 
These five non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) working as MFIs had posted a net profit of ₹844.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24).
 
They had posted a net loss of ₹229 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25), according to analysis based on Capitaline data.
 
The provisions and write-offs of these MFIs jumped to ₹2,357 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹378.1 crore a
