Domestic mutual funds turn homeward in December, pare global exposure
Domestic mutual funds shifted focus to India-facing growth stocks in December, increasing bets on financials, consumption and aviation while trimming global-facing names
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Domestic mutual funds (MFs) tilted their portfolios towards stocks linked to India’s domestic growth theme in December, while trimming exposure to global-facing names, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
