MIDHANI jumps 11% on securing prestigious S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) share price movement

The stock price of the state-owned aerospace & defence company bounced back 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹266.70 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 01:36 PM, MIDHANI traded 11 per cent higher at ₹452.35, compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over seven-fold, with a combined 6.21 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

MIDHANI secures S400 approval from GE Aerospace

MIDHANI in an exchange filing said the company became the first company in India to secure Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing from GE Aerospace.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE “This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, technical excellence, and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification. The achievement reinforces MIDHANI’s position as a trusted partner to the global aerospace industry and marks another significant step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced materials,” the company said. Together, the company said it continues to strengthen India’s capabilities in the global aerospace ecosystem.

ICICI Securities view on MIDHANI post Q1 results

MIDHANI’s April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) execution remained healthy across superalloys, titanium alloys and other critical materials for aerospace, defence, naval and space applications. However, the higher costs of critical raw materials which resulted in lower earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin, is expected to normalise over the coming quarters, supporting margin recovery.

Moreover, an increasing share of value-added products and increased recycling of raw materials should support structural improvement in margin trajectory. With an order book of ₹2,329 crore (1.8x TTM revenue), medium term revenue visibility remains healthy. A robust order pipeline, led by increasing demand for super-alloys and titanium alloys gives healthy visibility for steady order inflows in the coming years. Management guided 20 per cent YoY revenue growth for FY27E and FY28E with EBITDA margin at 23-25 per cent (as compared to 18-20 per cent over the last 3 years), ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader discretion is advised.