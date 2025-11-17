Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Brokerages raise target on Apollo Tyres despite fall in PAT YoY; details

In Q2, Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit fell 13 per cent at ₹258.04 crore, as compared to ₹297.4 crore a year ago

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Apollo Tyres reported its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, during market hours. At close, Apollo Tyres shares were down 3.22 per cent at ₹518.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 84,562.78. Post Q2, brokerages increased their target price on Apollo Tyres on the back of strong outlook and fair valuations. 

Apollo Tyres Q2 results: Key highlights

In Q2, Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit fell 13 per cent at ₹258.04 crore, as compared to ₹297.4 crore a year ago. The net profit fell despite a better operational performance due to an exceptional expense of ₹180 crore in the quarter, substantially higher than the ₹5.17 crore a year ago.
 
 
Its revenue from operations, however, grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and stood at ₹6831.08 crore, as compared to ₹6437.02 crore.
 
Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,020.7 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹877.9 crore . 

Brokerage view on Apollo Tyres 

Nomura has maintained a ‘Neutral’ call on Apollo Tyres shares and has raised the target to ₹538 from ₹490 per share. “ We believe the current valuation at 6.3x FY28F EV/Ebitda is in the

Topics : Apollo Tyres Q2 results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

