Mutual funds cut exit loads amid rising competition, shift to flexibility

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), the second-largest fund house in India, reduced the exit load period from one year to one month for five of its active equity schemes from April 6. WhiteOak Capital MF has also recently announced the removal of exit loads from all its equity and hybrid schemes.

Tata MF and SBI MF have announced similar cuts in August-September 2025. Tata MF introduced a uniform exit load of 0.5 per cent across its equity and hybrid schemes, applicable on redemptions within 30 days of investment. Most equity schemes of SBI MF now charge just 0.25 per cent exit load if investors redeem within 30 days and 0.1 per cent for redemptions within 90 days.

In addition, several other fund houses have rationalised the exit loads for specific schemes, especially arbitrage funds, in the past 6-7 months.

According to experts, apart from competition, the changes are a result of rising investing discipline.

“Exit loads are becoming less central as investors show greater holding discipline and align more with long-term investing. At the same time, rising competition and ongoing cost rationalisation have prompted fund houses to simplify fee structures, leading to a reduction or removal of exit loads,” said Piyush Gupta, director, Crisil Intelligence.

The lower exit loads also allow active schemes to better compete with passive funds, which come with no exit loads.

“One reason is creating more flexibility of liquidity for investors if they choose to exit early, especially as a lot of investors look at passive funds as well as active funds and passive funds tend to have lower exit loads and periods, making active funds less competitive,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Exit loads are charges paid by investors for exiting or partially withdrawing from an MF scheme before a set period. They are applicable on the entire redemption amount and are one of the factors investors consider during scheme selection, especially for those looking to take a short-term bet or planning a systematic transfer plan.

The exit loads have traditionally been around 1 per cent on redemptions within one year.

In addition, there are players such as Union MF, ITI MF, PGIM India MF, Navi MF, Quant MF, and Jio BlackRock that have had no or minimal exit loads in most of their equity and hybrid schemes since inception or for several years now.

As a result of the recent changes, there is now a wide variance in the exit loads charged by fund houses. In flexicap funds, for example, it ranges from nil to 2 per cent on redemptions within a year. The exit load of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund is on the higher end. The fund house's CEO, Neil Parikh, said the exit loads will continue to be higher to ensure investing discipline.

“It is an inbuilt behavioural tool for maintaining a disciplined investment mindset. When we started, we did not have any exit loads and noticed frequent buying and selling in the scheme, which increased costs (in terms of churning/brokerage, etc.) for genuine long-term investors. After we introduced exit loads, there was a change in behaviour,” he said.

According to fund houses that have nil or lower exit loads, the short-term capital gains tax, which is applicable on redemptions within a year, is enough to deter short-term investing.