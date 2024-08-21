Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Bank to outperform in near term; buy on dips? What analysts say

Nifty Bank to outperform in near term; buy on dips? What analysts say

Technical indicators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Moving Averages also support the expectation that the index will outperform in the near term

stock market trading

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Bank Index
The Nifty Bank Index is currently exhibiting a positive trend on the charts, and it has closed right at the edge of a potential breakout. A close above 50,850 would signal a bullish breakout, suggesting that the index could see a strong upward movement. The next resistance levels and target prices to watch are 51,500,  51,950, and 52,500.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Technical indicators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Moving Averages also support the expectation that the index will outperform in the near term. Given these conditions, the best trading strategy for traders would be to buy on dips, aiming for the above-mentioned targets. To manage risk, traders should place a stop-loss at 50,150 on a closing basis. This strategy allows traders to capitalise on the anticipated bullish momentum while protecting against potential downside risks. 

Nifty PVT Banks Index
The Nifty PVT Banks Index has recently given a breakout on the charts, signalling a bullish momentum that is likely to continue in the near term. The index is expected to reach the target levels of 25,750,  25,950, and 26,250. Additionally, a trade above 25,500 would further strengthen the bullish momentum, adding an additional trigger to the upward movement. 

Given this breakout and the bullish outlook, the best trading strategy would be to buy on dips. This approach allows traders to take advantage of the ongoing momentum while positioning themselves for potential gains as the index continues to rise. The breakout indicates strong underlying strength, and traders should be prepared to act on pullbacks to maximise their opportunities.

Conclusion

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

TCS

Macquarie reaffirms 'outperform' rank to TCS; stock hits 52-week high

Premiumsebi market

Sebi seeks to reset clock on rights issues with faster, flexible rules

sebi market

Sebi releases new cyber security framework for regulated entities

Tata Motors

Tata Motors sets record date of Sep 1 for DVR conversion, share Issuance

Both the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty PVT Banks Index are showing strong bullish trends, supported by technical indicators and recent price action. The recommended trading strategy for both indices is to buy on dips, with specific target levels and stop-losses in place to manage risks. For the Nifty Bank Index, key levels to watch are 50,850 for the breakout and targets of 51,500,  51,950, and 52,500. For the Nifty PVT Banks Index, the breakout above 25,500 suggests targets of 25,750,  25,950, and 26,250. Traders should remain vigilant and ready to capitalise on opportunities as these indices continue to show bullish potential.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Also Read

markets, share market

F&O Cues: Nifty needs to hold above 24,650; check bullish, bearish stocks

Share market technical analysis

Nifty Financial Services to maintain its bull run; should you buy on dips?

share market

Stock Market news: Jackson Hole, DII flows in focus; GIFT Nifty at 24,700

NSE, Nifty, markets

Trade setup for Aug 13: Nifty may open flat on mixed cues; FirstCry to list

Global equity issuance up from 2016 slump

Nikkei up 11%, GIFT Nifty at 24,300, 6 new listings; Trade setup for Aug 6

Topics : Bank Nifty Private banks Nifty Bank index Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon