National Fertilizers stock jumps 6% on plans to manufacture nano urea

Shares of state owned National Fertilizers jumped up to 6.1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 114.95 a piece on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Shares of state owned National Fertilizers jumped up to 6.1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 114.95 a piece on Monday after the fertiliser manufacturer announced its planned forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra effective variant using nano technology at its Nangal plant. 
 
“The company shall be manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day at its nangal plant with the new variant. The company is conducting extensive field research through studying the effectiveness and acceptability of various types of nano urea variants presently available in the market. The Nano Urea is more efficient in terms of nutrient uptake and releases nitrogen more slowly. It is more environmentally friendly because it reduces the amount of nitrogen lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.  
 
 
National Fertilizers is the largest urea producer amongst Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the country with a strong presence in various types of fertilisers, seeds , crop protection products. The agri business of the company is expanding with addition of a wide range of alternative fertilisers required for the Indian soil.

Q2FY25 results

The state-run agricultural chemicals maker reported a consolidated profit of Rs 12.07 crore ($1.4 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reversing a loss of Rs 87.1 crore from the same period last year.
 
Revenue declined by 22.4 per cent to Rs 4,390 crore, while total expenses fell by 24.4 per cent to Rs 4,418 crore.

National Fertilizers share price history

The company’s stock performance has been in line with the market year to date as it has risen 11 per cent, while gaining 27 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 11 per cent year to date and 21 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,536.18 crore. National Fertilizers shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.23 times and at an earning per share of Rs 5.50. 
 
At 12:32 PM; the shares of the company were trading 4.11 per cent higher at Rs 112.70 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.44 per cent at 80,259.94 level. 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

