NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority

NBCC (India) shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday high at ₹121.3 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company won an order worth ₹296.53 crore.
At 12:40 PM, NBCC share price was trading 1.71 per cent higher at ₹119.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 81,785.25. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹32,157 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹139.9 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹70.82 per share.
NBCC order win
The company through its exchange filing, during market hours, on Monday, informed that it has secured various re-development projects of Meerut Development Authority (MDA), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The total value of the project is at ₹296.53 crore.
In May, 2025, NBCC sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, UP via an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore.
In an exchange filing, NBCC said, “This is hereby informed that NBCC (India) Limited has successfully sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, UP through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore.”
NBCC also revealed that it will receive a marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value.
In Q4, the company's net profit stood at ₹182.7 crore as compared to ₹141.5 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹4642.5 crore as against ₹3996.3 crore a year ago.
The board also recommended a final dividend at 14 per cent i.e. ₹0.14 per paid up equity share of ₹1 each for the FY 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
About NBCC
NBCC (India) is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management.