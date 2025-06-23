Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Poonawalla Fincorp up 4% after board approves to raise ₹1,600 cr via NCDs

Poonawalla Fincorp up 4% after board approves to raise ₹1,600 cr via NCDs

Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose 4 per cent in trade on Monday after its board approved raising ₹1,600 crore through non convertible debentures

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Poonawalla Fincorp shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday high at ₹431.1 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved to raise ₹1,600 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
 
At 12:06 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading 3.21 per cent higher at ₹428.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.77 per cent at 81,774.86. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹33,362.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹436.65 per share and 52-week low was at ₹267.25 per share.
 
 
"We hereby inform you that the finance committee, as authorised by the board of directors of the company had approved today issuance of secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to ₹16,00,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred Crore only) (“Issue” or “Issue Size”)," the filing read. 
 
Further, the company shall pay coupon on the NCDs at a rate of 2 per cent (two percent) over and above the applicable coupon rate for any delay in payment of interest/principal amount of the NCDs for the period until such event of default is cured to the satisfaction of the Debenture Trustee (acting on the instructions of the Debenture-holders).

What are NCDs?

NCDs are a type of debt instrument issued by companies to raise capital from investors. They are essentially a loan that the company takes from investors, where the company promises to repay the principal amount along with interest at a specified rate and maturity date.

About Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, focusing on consumer and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) financing. Headquartered in Pune, the company was formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited and rebranded in 2021 following a strategic acquisition by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group.
 
Poonawalla Fincorp offers a diverse range of financial products such as personal/business/ professional loans, loans against property, pre-owned car loans, medical equipment and machinery loans, consumer durable loans, supply chain finance, and digital consumption loans. 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Market off lows; Sensex down 600 pts; Nifty below 25k amid tensions in West Asia

IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

D-St jitters mount: What sparked the early sell-off in Nifty, Sensex

Premiummarket, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon