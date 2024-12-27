Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / NBCC gets Rs 300 cr order in Varanasi, Rs 44 cr contract at Aiims Gorakhpur

NBCC gets Rs 300 cr order in Varanasi, Rs 44 cr contract at Aiims Gorakhpur

In total, NBCC said it has secured the work order in normal course of business amounting Rs 368.75 crore

NBCC

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and real estate businesses | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 300-crore contract to develop a commercial complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it has secured a Rs 300-crore order for "development of Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex (JLNCC), Englishya Lines, Varanasi on self-sustainable model".

The company got the contract from Varanasi Development Authority.

NBCC secured another work order worth Rs 24.38 crore to construct Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence including internal EI,C, firefighting, fire alarm, lifts, audio visual system, CCTV and BMS installation and development works at IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

The company bagged another work order worth Rs 44.37 crore from Power Grid Corporation to construct and furnish 500-bed multi-storey "Vishram Sadan" at AIIMS Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

 

In total, NBCC said it has secured the work order in normal course of business amounting Rs 368.75 crore.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and real estate businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

