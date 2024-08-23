Business Standard
Net SIP inflow data is not comparable with gross figures, says Amfi

The clarification came following media reports of stagnant net inflows even as gross SIP inflows continue to rise

Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

The net systematic investment plan (SIP) inflow data is not comparable with the gross SIP inflow data, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said on Friday.

While gross SIP inflows are the total inflows accumulated by mutual funds from SIP investors during the month, the net SIP inflow is adjusted for the redemptions from SIP accounts during the month.
In a media call, Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi, said that since the redeemed units were accumulated over several months or years, the net SIP inflows are not comparable with the gross inflows, which show the total SIP investments only for that particular month.

The clarification came following media reports of stagnant net inflows even as gross SIP inflows continue to rise. In July, the gross SIP inflow was Rs 23,332 crore, while the net SIP inflow was Rs 8,964 crore.

On an aggregate basis (including both SIP and lump sum), equity mutual fund (MF) schemes raked in a gross sum of Rs 81,158 crore in July. After adjusting for Rs 44,045 crore in redemptions, the net inflows stood at Rs 37,113 crore.

Topics : Equity mutual fund Amfi SIP inflows

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

