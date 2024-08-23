Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PCBL soars 10% on healthy outlook; stock skyrockets 93% in one month

PCBL soars 10% on healthy outlook; stock skyrockets 93% in one month

PCBL said the growing automobile, electronics, packaging, and construction industry will drive the demand for specialty application in plastic, inks, paints, coatings

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PCBL share price hit a new high of Rs 498.80 on the BSE on Friday, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on healthy volumes. The stock of the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group company has zoomed 93 per cent in the past one month.

PCBL (erstwhile Phillips Carbon Black) is a leading manufacturer of carbon black, which is used as a reinforcing material in tyres. PCBL also derives around 11 per cent of sales volume from speciality carbon black, which fetches high margins and finds application in paints, plastics, etc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company, also, acquired a speciality chemical company -- Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (ACPL) -- recently which is engaged in water treatment and industrial cleaning chemicals space.

ACPL enjoys a strong market position in the business of manufacturing specialty water treatment solutions like phosphonates, chemicals (used in oil and gas sector), and polymers catering to reputed global customers across diverse end-markets. The acquisition shall lead to diversification of the existing product portfolio of PCBL into a high margin speciality chemicals business, with wider geographical reach.

PCBL said the growing automobile, electronics, packaging, and construction industry will drive the demand for specialty application in plastic, inks, paints, coatings, etc.

Electric vehicle (EV) market, meanwhile, is projected to grow at 40-45 per cent the compound annual growth (CAGR). The improving energy density, charging speed, and longevity making lithium-ion batteries attractive and government policies and incentives are likely to boost growth. Besides, growing industrialisation and urbanisation will drive the demand for treated water at 4-5 per cent CAGR, PCBL said in its investor presentation.

More From This Section

Online trading, Trading

Axis Securities recommends buying these 4 stocks from metals & mining space

ipo market listing share market

New IPO! Blackstone-owned IGI India files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 4k cr

IndiGo soars 9% in 2 days, hits record high on Jefferies' 'Buy' upgrade

IndiGo soars 9% in 2 days, hits record high on Jefferies' 'Buy' upgrade

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Lancor Holdings jumps nearly 7% after signing redevelopment MoU in Chennai

dividend , share buy back offer

Investors' glee! 14 stocks to trade Ex-Date next week for Dividend, Buyback


Going forward, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe carbon black volume growth will continue to be robust on account of strong industry tailwinds. Looking at the current run-rate, the company has advanced its carbon black capacity expansion plans to lift its carbon black capacity to 1mmtpa by FY27/28.

On the Aqua-pharm side, margin improvements will continue owing to better utilisation and cost-efficiency measures. Over there, the company plans to enhance capacities by ~30 per cent in the next 6-8 months while doubling capacities over the next 5 years, the brokerage firm said.

Going forward, analysts at JM Financial expect carbon black volume CAGR of 14 per cent over FY24-27E. Besides, higher utilisation of Aquapharm's capacities should result in positive operating leverage. This is likely to result in a roughly 22 per cent/20 per cent Ebitda/EPS CAGR over FY24-27E. The stock, however, is trading above the brokerage firm's target price of Rs 445 per share.

On its part, PCBL believes that its operating cash flow, over the next 5 years, should take care of the debt and capex requirements of Rs 3,500 crore.


Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water; All sector indices barring IT & financials in the red

ADAG stocks crack up to 7% as Sebi bans Anil Ambani from markets for 5 yrs

ADAG stocks crack up to 7% as Sebi bans Anil Ambani from markets for 5 yrs

share market

Deep Industries stock price zooms 5%, hits 52-week high; here's why

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Authum up 73% in 13 trading days, hits new high; zooms 700% in 15 months

medical devices

Poly Medicure shares rally after successfully raising Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon