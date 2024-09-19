Nifty creates history: Hits 59th new high in 2024, most no of times in a yr

The NSE Nifty 50 index today hit a fresh life-time high at 25,611.95 on the back of 50 basis points interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, a first in the last four years. Today's market rally was led by FMCG stocks with some support from select IT and financial shares.

With today's new summit, the NSE Nifty 50 index registered its 59th new all-time high in the calendar year 2024, surpassing its previous best of 58 new highs in the year 2021. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nifty has hit its 59th record high in the 180th trading session of the year. In comparison, the Nifty had taken 197 trading days to achieve the feat of 58 highs in a single calendar year - 2021.

On similar lines, the Nifty registered 29 new highs in the year 2023, 4 in the year 2022 and 29 in the year 2020.

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity at WealthMills Securities believes that the Indian market is in a bullish mode backed by strong liquidity flows both by domestic and foreign funds.





ALSO READ: Gold, Equities, Oil, Bonds: What next for these assets after Fed rate cut? The markets were propelled by strong growth prospects and prevailing positive sentiment; the US Federal Reserve rate cut has come as an additional booster, and may create pressure on the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) to cut interest rates earlier than expected, Kranthi added.

Another interesting aspect of the on-going bull-run has been that the NSE Nifty 50 index has on an average rallied nearly 27 per cent from the respective calendar year lows in the last five years; barring the year 2020 - wherein the index zoomed up to 86.7 per cent from a low of 7,511 owing to Covid-19 related abnormal market volatility.





ALSO READ: Will the BSE Sensex hit 90,000-mark by Dec 2024? Here's what chart says

Given, when compared to the historic average trend in the last three years, as of date, the Nifty has surged 21.2 per cent so far from its calendar year low of 21,137 in 2024. If the Nifty continues with the trend and goes on to gain up to 27 per cent from its yearly low, the index could well have to rally another 1,250 points from the present level of 25,600.

That apart, another unique feature of 2024 market rally is that the Nifty has consistently quoted at an average positive gap of 9.7 per cent above its long-term moving average; i.e. the 200-DMA (daily moving average). This implies that the market has been stronger for most of the period, with corrections not only shorter in size, but also time.

In comparison, Nifty quoted on an average 4.3 per cent higher than its 200-DMA in the year 2023; and 0.9 per cent in the year 2022; 14.9 per cent in 2021 and 0.4 per cent in 2020.

