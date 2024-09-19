Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI approves Aditya Birla Capital's merger with AB Finance; stock up 6%

RBI approves Aditya Birla Capital's merger with AB Finance; stock up 6%

After receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the merger of Aditya Birla Finance with itself, Aditya Birla Capital awaits approval from the NCLT

Aditya Birla

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Capital shares soared 5.7 per cent and logged an intraday high of Rs 240 per share. The buying interest in the stock came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its nod for the merger of Aditya Birla Capital with its subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance.

At around 9:52 AM, shares of Aditya Birla Capital were up 2.44 per cent at Rs 232.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 714.29 points higher at 83,662.52 around the same time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The company (Aditya Birla Capital) and Amalgamating Company (Aditya Birla Finance) have received letters dated 18 September 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whereby the RBI has accorded it ‘no objection’ for the Scheme," the company's exchange filing stated.
 

Next, the merger will need approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"The scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal, other applicable authorities, and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme, as may be required," the exchange filing added.

Aditya Birla Capital's board had approved the merger of Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Finance on March 11 this year.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts at 83,500, Nifty at 25,500 on 50bps rate cut

US fed

Gold, Equities, Oil, Bonds: What next for these assets after Fed rate cut?

Stock Market Investment

Ion Exchange share price flies 10% on Rs 161-cr order win; details here

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

Why did Mphasis, Nifty IT gain up to 4% after US Fed cut rates by 50 bps?

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Crude Oil Strategy Today: Check target price, support & other key levels


According to the company's exchange filing, "post the scheme becoming effective, Aditya Birla Finance shall be dissolved. Accordingly, the change in the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Finance shall not be applicable. There will not be any change in the equity shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Capital."

Following the merger, Aditya Birla Capital will be engaged in lending business and various non-lending financial services and ancillary businesses, directly and indirectly, through subsidiaries/ associates, the company added.

Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Capital are a part of the Aditya Birla group. Aditya Birla Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital and is engaged in the business of lending and distribution of financial products.

The merger of both the companies has been floated to simplify the group companies' structure.   .

In the past one year, Aditya Birla Capital shares have gained 24.2, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 22.7 per cent during the same period.


Also Read

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2024 amid food inflation uncertainty: SBI

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi encourages use of RBI's digital currency at Odisha scheme launch

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Foreign banks in regulatory standoff seek RBI relief on trading rules

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Old lending practices a constraint in catering to agri sector: RBI dy guv

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Rate cut hinges on inflation trajectory: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Topics : RBI Aditya Birla Finance stock market trading Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon