close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Nifty Midcap 50 index calls for 'wait and watch' strategy

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, Nifty Midcap 50 seenms trapped in the 11,800 - 11,275 range for now.

technicals
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Midcap 50 Index: Navigating the Consolidation Phase – Range bound on charts.

In the world of the Nifty Midcap 50 Index, calm waters seem to prevail after a stormy rally. The charts now showcase a period of consolidation, indicating a pause in the market's frenetic movements. This consolidation phase, anticipated to endure for a while, establishes a crucial trading landscape for investors.

At present, the index is boxed within a range, hemmed in by 11,800 on the upper side and 11,275 on the lower side. A close above or below these levels could act as a catalyst, potentially triggering substantial market shifts. Amidst this uncertain terrain, traders find themselves at a crossroads, seeking strategies to navigate this consolidation.

The prudent approach is to wait patiently, observing the market's subtle movements and preparing for an eventual breakout. A breakout beyond the established boundaries could herald a new trend, and investors must be vigilant for such signs.

However, for those who thrive on risk, there’s a tempting path: trading near the aforementioned support and resistance levels. Risky traders might find opportunities within this constrained space, but such moves demand swift decisions and keen market insights. 

Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are mirroring this subdued sentiment, hovering in a flat to negative trajectory on the near-term charts. This further strengthens the notion of a sideways bias in the index. In essence, the Nifty Midcap 50 Index is in a state of anticipation, caught between the firm boundaries of 11,275 and 11,800. Traders, with their fingers on the market’s pulse, must remain patient, awaiting the market’s cue for the next significant move.

Nifty Energy Index: Riding the Bullish Wave – Buy on dips

With a near-term bullish trend coloring its charts, the index is poised for a potential surge, promising substantial opportunities for savvy traders. The key threshold to watch is 27,336. Once the index surpasses this mark, a swift and powerful rally is anticipated. This surge might propel the index towards its next challenges at 27,600 and 27,765, marking significant resistance points.

The technical indicators - Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI - align harmoniously, suggesting a robust strength in the index's near-term trajectory. This alignment provides a compelling reason for traders to adopt a strategic stance. 

Also Read

Nifty Midcap 50 weekly chart signals caution; watch out for these levels

Trading strategies for Nifty Energy, Nifty Consumption indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Energy, MNCs, Commodities indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

Key levels on Nifty Metal, Pharma, Energy indices to help plan your trade

Nikhil Kamath's fund, others, back elder care platform Age Care Labs

Euro zone govt bond yields rise as US CPI keeps rate hike in play

Bulking up: Mutual fund managers favour select banks and auto stocks

Technical glitch in BSE prompts dealers, clients to shift trading to NSE

PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1


For traders eyeing profitable ventures, a prudent approach emerges: buying on dips. This strategy capitalizes on market fluctuations, enabling traders to enter positions during brief declines, maximizing potential gains. However, a crucial element of risk management is a strict stop-loss. Placing it diligently below 26,700 on a  closing basis safeguards against unforeseen downturns, ensuring that even in the face of market volatility, losses are contained. 

In this dynamic landscape, where every moment counts, traders are urged to stay vigilant. The Nifty Energy Index presents an exciting canvas, where careful analysis and swift decision-making can translate into profitable ventures. As the index surges, astute traders armed with this strategic approach could find themselves riding the bullish wave to substantial gains.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Nifty Midcap 50 technical charts

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon