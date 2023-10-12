close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Technical glitch in BSE prompts dealers, clients to shift trading to NSE

As per exchange officials, the technical issue was due to the internet service provider (ISP), and the issue was resolved by 9:30 am

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investors suffered connectivity issues at BSE, making it difficult for them to place orders during the start of the day's trade on Thursday. Some brokerages, including ICICI Direct, Sharekhan, and Dhan, advised their clients to place orders on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) until the issue was resolved.

As per exchange officials, the technical issue was due to the internet service provider (ISP), and the issue was resolved by 9:30 am.

"Clients, please note: You may face difficulty in placing trades on the BSE exchange as there is a connectivity issue at BSE. You can place your trades at NSE, which is working fine. We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up," tweeted leading brokerage ICICI Direct at 9:07 am.

In a bid to smoothen out volatility, domestic bourses conduct a pre-open session between 9:00 am and 9:15 am. Meanwhile, the continuous trading session is held between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm.

Earlier in January this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) revised the reporting guidelines for the stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) during trading outages. Under the new standard operating procedure, MIIs need to inform of such outages within 15 minutes of the occurrence. The exchange is also required to update at time intervals of 45 minutes.

Incidentally, these rules were formed following a trading glitch at NSE in February 2021, which had halted trading at the country's largest bourse for nearly four hours. Following the incident, Sebi issued a show cause notice to NSE alleging failure on the part of NSE's crisis management team (CMT).

Earlier this year, NSE and its arm NSE Clearing had agreed to pay a total of Rs 76 crore to settle this case.

NSE, in its response to the regulator, had submitted that the technical glitch occurred on account of reasons beyond its control and the exchange could not have reasonably anticipated the problem.

Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1

Debt MFs continue to log outflow, see Rs 1 trillion withdrawal in Sep

Stock of this iron & steel company has zoomed over 1,000% since April

Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

Topics : SEBI BSE NSE S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock markets Internet service providers

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon