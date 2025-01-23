Nifty Realty stocks trade below 200-DMAs; index down 18% in Jan; what next?

A 21-month bull-run in the realty stocks is under threat with the Nifty Realty index tumbling up to 18 per cent since the start of the year 2025. If the present loss persists or extends by the end of the month, this will be the Realty index biggest monthly loss since March 2020, Covid-19 related sell-off. In the preceding 21 months, the Nifty Realty index had zoomed 172 per cent from levels of 387 at the end of Marcy 2023. In the calendar year 2024, the Realty index gained 34.4 per cent as against an 8.8 per cent rally in the NSE Nifty 50 index. However, the tables have turned thus far in 2025. The Nifty Realty index is the worst performing index in the stock market, while the benchmark Nifty 50 is down merely 2 per cent. Among individual stocks, Prestige Estates and Sobha, which were the lead gainers in the 21-month period, rallying around 200 per cent, are now the top losers down over 22 per cent in January. That apart, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties are the other major losers, down around 20 per cent thus far. Technically, the Nifty Realty index is seen trading below its long-term moving average, the 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) since January 06, 2025. Moreover, at present, all the 10 Realty index constitutes are also trading below their respective 200-DMAs. ALSO READ: BSE Realty index hits 10-month low; Oberoi, Prestige, Lodha fall up to 7% Recently, Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles) reported its Q3 earnings. The company incurred a net loss of Rs 42.37 crore as against a net profit of Rs 79.95 crore in the year ago period. Total revenue was down 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 946.21 crore from Rs 1,095.9 crore. Against this background, here's a technical check on 5 stocks from the realty space. Nifty Realty Current Level: 881 Downside Risk: 14.3% Support: 864 Resistance: 910; 940 The Nifty Realty index is seen trading in a fairly oversold zone on the daily scale. More importantly, the index is seen testing support at its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at 864, the key support for the 21-month rally. As long as the index respects the same, the index could witness a pullback rally. However, breach and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards 755 levels - i.e. a downside risk of 14.3 per cent from present levels. Interim support for the index is placed at 797. On the other hand, in case of a pullback, the Realty index can spurt to 970 levels, with intermediate resistance seen at 910 and 940 levels. Prestige Estates Current Price: Rs 1,362 Downside Risk: 32.5% Support: Rs 1,230; Rs 1,160; Rs 1,100 Resistance: Rs 1,500; Rs 1,600 Prestige Estates stock is on the verge of giving a downward breakout on the weekly scale, i.e. if the stock closes below Rs 1,398 on Friday. As such, the medium-term trend for the stock could then turn bearish, with upside capped around Rs 1,600 levels. For now, the stock seems to be seeking support around its 20-MMA, which stands at Rs 1,280. On the daily scale, the stock is trading in a fairly oversold zone, and a pullback towards Rs 1,500 cannot be ruled out. On the flip side, break of the key support levels, can trigger a sharper fall towards Rs 920 levels, with interim support likely around Rs 1,230, Rs 1,160 and Rs 1,100. Sobha Current Price: Rs 1,238 Downside Risk: 28.1% Support: Rs 1,143; Rs 1,100 Resistance: Rs 1,350; Rs 1,420 Sobha is seen trading below its 20-MMA, which stands at Rs 1,267. The key momentum oscillators are also placed in favour of the bears, thus hinting towards a likely negative bias ahead. The stock now seems on course to test support at its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) at Rs 1,143; below exists the threat of a massive fall towards Rs 890 levels, with interim support likely around Rs 1,100. In case of a pullback rally, the upside on the stock for now seems capped around Rs 1,550 levels, with intermediate resistance at Rs 1,350 and Rs 1,420 levels. Macrotech Developers (Lodha) Current Price: Rs 1,088 Downside Risk: 19.1% Support: Rs 1,090; Rs 1,000 Resistance: Rs 1,250; Rs 1,400 Lodha stock is seen testing the 20-MMA at Rs 1,090; below which the next key support stands at Rs 1,000-mark. As long as these support levels are protected the stock can bounce back to Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,400 levels. On the flip side, break and sustained trade below the 20-MMA shall open the doors for further fall towards Rs 880. Godrej Properties Current Price: Rs 2,250 Downside Risk: 18.2% Support: Rs 2,210; Rs 2,040 Resistance: Rs 2,387; Rs 2,500 Godrej Properties stock is seen testing support at the 100-WMA at Rs 2,210. At present, the stock is seen trading below the 20-MMA, which stands at Rs 2,387. The long-term chart suggests that the stock can extend the fall and slide to Rs 1,840 levels, with interim support likely around Rs 2,040 levels. In case of a pullback rally, the stock may counter resistance around Rs 2,500 levels. Oberoi Realty Current Price: Rs 1,828 Downside Risk: 8.3% Support: Rs 1,746 Resistance: Rs 1,878; Rs 1,982 Oberoi Realty stock is on the verge of giving a downside breakout on the weekly scale, as it trades below the super trend line. A weekly close below Rs 1,878 shall confirm the same. In the process, the stock also fell out from the rising channel pattern, wherein the stock was making higher-highs and higher-lows on the weekly scale. For now, the stock is seen seeking support at its 50-WMA at Rs 1,746; below which the next notable support for the stock exists at Rs 1,677. In case these support levels are held, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 2,100 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,982.