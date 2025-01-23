Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Piramal Pharma surges 4% after launching drug for psychiatric disorders

Piramal Pharma surges 4% after launching drug for psychiatric disorders

Piramal Pharma share price gained 3.87 per cent at Rs 252.05 a piece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Piramal Pharma share price gained 3.87 per cent at Rs 252.05 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after Piramal Pharma’s division Piramal Critical Care (PCC) announced the US launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection which will be offered in 25mg/1mL and 50mg/2 mL vials . 
 
Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection is a medication primarily used to treat a range of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and other psychotic conditions such as paranoia (delusions and intense feelings of worry or nervousness), mania (excessive activity and energy), anxiety, agitation, and impulsive behavior that may be dangerous.
 
PCC has introduced Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride, marking another addition to its growing portfolio of generic injectables. This launch follows the introduction of Edaravone IV Infusion in 2024. In 2023, PCC further expanded its portfolio with the launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP, and Doxycycline for Injection, USP, underscoring its commitment to providing a comprehensive range of critical care products, the company said in a statement.
 
 
Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP, as part of our expanding U.S. portfolio of injectable products at Piramal Critical Care. This launch complements our market-leading inhaled anesthesia products and reinforces our commitment to delivering critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers worldwide.”
 
On the equities front, Piramal Pharma share price has outperformed the market, rising 61 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 75 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Piramal Pharma has a total market capitalisation of Rs 33,223.25 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 50.05 and at an earning per share of 4.85.
 
At 11:33 AM, the stock price of the company surged by 3.54 per cent at Rs 251.25 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.28 per cent to 76,616.51 level.
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades 150pts higher at 76,550; MidCap index up 2%; IT stocks gain

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 2: Check subscription status; GMP slips today

Markets, stocks, midcap, smallcap

Why mid, smallcap stocks are crashing in 2025? 70% stocks below 200-DMA

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Midcap IT in focus: Coforge, Persistent, Cigniti rally up to 11% post Q3

cement

UltraTech Cement share rises 2% ahead of December qtr results; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon