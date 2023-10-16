close
Nifty50 index confined within a 400-point trading range, indicates chart

Similarly, the Bank Nifty is seen consolidating in between the 44,764 - 43,781 points range, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:34 AM IST
Nifty 50 Index: Navigating the Consolidation Phase

In the ever-shifting tapestry of the stock market, the Nifty 50 Index finds itself in a pivotal moment, hovering at 19,751.05. The near-term scenario presents a narrow range between 19,890 and 19,500, akin to the calm before a potential storm.

In this uncertain terrain, two crucial thresholds define the index's path: 19,890 and 19,500. A breach above 19,890 could usher in a bullish wave, targeting resistances at 20,036, 20,125, and 20,225.

Conversely, a fall below 19,500 might pave the way for support levels at 19,336, 19,136, and 18,880. Technical indicators, while showing promise, advise caution. The MACD hints at a bullish stance, albeit requiring another day's confirmation. RSI mirrors this positivity with an upward pattern, and Stochastic too signals an upward trajectory. These indicators act as guides, yet the true North remains the price chart. 

Traders, therefore, tread this fine line with vigilance. While indicators whisper bullish tales, the chart pattern holds the ultimate truth. The age-old adage prevails: “The trend is your friend.” Hence, wisdom lies in patience. Waiting for a decisive breakout on the charts offers clarity amidst the current ambiguity. 
Amidst the consolidation, astute traders keep a watchful eye on these levels. Opportunities emerge at the dawn of clarity. Until then, the Nifty 50 Index remains a riddle awaiting its solution, a puzzle whose pieces, once aligned, could reveal a promising path for those who navigate it wisely.

Bank Nifty Index: Awaiting the Breakout for Bullish Ventures

In the realm of the Bank Nifty Index, the dust of a sharp correction settles, revealing a landscape of consolidation at lower levels, currently standing at 44,287.95. This phase of stability serves as a promising prelude to what might unfold in the market.

The key lies within the defined boundaries of 44,764 and 43,781. A breakout from this range is anticipated to paint a clear, smooth trend on the charts. Both Stochastic and RSI indicators paint an optimistic picture for the bulls, indicating potential upward movements. Even the MACD, though presently flat, hints at an imminent positive turn. 

Examining the broader chart pattern, a range-bound scenario unfolds. Yet, amidst this apparent stagnation, a valuable opportunity emerges. Traders are advised to adopt a strategy of accumulation on market dips. This tactic, paired with a prudent stoploss set just below the lower limit of the range (43,781), becomes a shield against unforeseen downturns. 

Charting the course ahead, resistance levels loom at 45,050, 45,349, and 45,780, promising potential targets for ambitious traders. Conversely, a safety net of support is anticipated around 43,200 and 42,536. 

Despite the current confinement within a range, intuition whispers a compelling strategy: buy on market dips. This gut feeling, bolstered by the technical analysis, aligns with the overarching sentiment. The Bank Nifty Index, in its poised consolidation, holds the promise of fruitful ventures for those willing to dive in wisely.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

