Nitin Spinners: This textile stock hit new high, zoomed 104% from Jan low

Nitin Spinners share price movement

Nitin Spinners' share price hit a new high of ₹618, rallying 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 77,238.

The stock price of the textile company surpassed its previous high of ₹616.95 touched on August 19, 2026. It zoomed 104 per cent from its January low of ₹302.35 on the BSE. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, it outperformed the market by surging 96 per cent, compared to a 9.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Nitin Spinners stock price?

Nitin Spinners is one of the leading manufacturers of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, greige and finished woven fabrics and a Government of India-recognised export house.

In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Nitin Spinners reported another quarter of strong all round performance with improvement in revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT). Revenue grew 10.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹875 crore, driven by improvement in yarn realizations and better demand scenario. EBITDA before other income for the quarter jumped 39.85 per cent YoY and 19.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at ₹155.6 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 17.78 per cent against 14.02 per cent in Q1FY26, due to improved realization and cost saving initiatives. PAT rose 83.63 per cent YoY and 31.2 per cent QoQ at ₹75.3 crore.

The management in the Q1 earning conference call said, FY27 has commenced on a positive note for the textile industry. This positive momentum was supported by an improvement in demand since the last quarter following the removal of additional tariffs by the US.

The price parity between international and domestic cotton improved, which was one factor for the improvement in the textile industry's performance. The upstream textile industry also witnessed an improved market scenario, with yarn prices increasing higher than cotton prices, supported by healthy demand from both domestic and export markets, the management said.

The increased demand for cotton yarn in the export market from China was one factor for a better demand scenario for Indian spinners. The India UK free trade agreement (FTA) is also expected to support India's exports by opening up new sourcing and export opportunities for the Indian textile sector.

The management anticipates that the demand for fabric and yarn will continue to be better, supported by demand coming from growth across the downstream sector and the consolidation of the spinning industry.

Nitin Spinners – CARE Ratings rationale

Nitin Spinners supplies its products to some renowned brands such as Raymond, Arvind, Donear, D’Decor, Siyaram’s, Welspun, and others, in domestic market and Zara, United Colors of Benetton, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), and Marco Polo, in the international market. Long-standing relationships with these customers support repeat orders and provide revenue visibility. Nitin Spinners has a well established export presence across over 60 countries, with exports contributing 62 per cent of revenue in FY26 (FY25: 64 per cent), CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) said in the June 2026 rating rationale.

Going forward, Nitin Spinners’ revenue growth is expected to be supported by healthy capacity utilisation in existing operations and commissioning of the ongoing capacity expansion project. EBITDA margin is expected to remain in the range of 16 per cent-18 per cent over the medium term supported by commissioning of the new capex, economies of scale, better yarn spreads, and savings in power cost from additional renewable energy capacities. The company’s established customer base and its presence in the UK market amid expected implementation of the India-UK FTA are likely to support the ramp-up of new capacities, CARE Ratings said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.