Niva Bupa IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status of Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO by visiting the official website of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO shares is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Rs 2,200 crore public offering, available at a price band of Rs 70-74, closed for subscription on Monday, November 11, 2024, receiving lacklustre participation from investors. It received bids for 31,13,73,200 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.80 times by the last date of subscription, according to NSE data.
 
Niva Bupa IPO final subscription status
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) were the lead bidders, with a subscription of 2.73 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.06 times and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.68 times by the final day of subscription.
 
 
Niva Bupa IPO allotment status  
The shares of Niva Bupa are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, they can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Niva Bupa IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Niva Bupa IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
   
Niva Bupa IPO Grey market premium (GMP) today 
Ahead of its debut on the bourses, the unlisted shares of Niva Bupa were trading flat in the grey market, according to several websites that track grey market activities. This indicates a muted listing for Niva Bupa shares.
 
Niva Bupa IPO listing price prediction  
Shares of Niva Bupa are scheduled to list on the bourses—BSE and NSE—on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 74, which is also the upper end of the IPO price range.
 
About Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
A joint venture between the Bupa Group and Fettle Tone LLP, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is a leading health insurance provider in India. It aims to offer a comprehensive range of health insurance products and services to support customers in their healthcare journeys and provide access to an extensive health ecosystem.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

