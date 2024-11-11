Business Standard
ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once finalised, investors can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

IPO allotment

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for ACME Solar Holdings IPO shares is likley to be finalised today, Monday, November 11, 2024, after closing its public issue on November 8, 2024.  Availabe at a price band of Rs 275-289 per share, ACME Solar Holdings IPO garnered decent investor interest, with bids for 16,00,15,458 shares, surpassing the 5,82,03,223 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 2.75 times, according to NSE data.   
ACME Solar Holdings IPO final subscription status
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the bidding with a subscription of 3.54 times, followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 3.10 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed to 0.97 times by the end of the subscription period.
 
 
ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status
The shares of ACME Solar Holdings are set to be allotted today. Once finalised, investors can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
- Check ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
 
- Check ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
ACME Solar Holdings IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Ahead of its listing, unlisted shares of ACME Solar Holdings are trading at a discount of around Re 1 or 0.35 per cent below the upper end of the IPO price, as indicated by grey market trackers. This suggests a potentially modest listing for ACME Solar Holdings shares.
 
ACME Solar Holdings shares listing price prediction 
The shares of ACME Solar Holdings are set to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the listing price may hover around Rs 288, reflecting a Re 1 discount from the IPO’s upper price band.
 
About ACME Solar Holdings
Incorporated in June 2015, ACME Solar Holdings is an Indian renewable energy producer. The company develops, constructs, owns, operates, and maintains large-scale solar and wind energy projects. As of March 31, 2024, ACME Solar's operational capacity stood at 1,320 MW in solar power, with a contracted project capacity of 1,650 MW and an additional 2,380 MW capacity under construction. The company generates revenue through electricity sales to central and state-supported entities.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

