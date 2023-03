The broader NSE Nifty50 advanced 40.65 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 16,985.70 points.

Equity benchmarks snapped two-day losing streak to close higher on Monday, propped up by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a higher opening in European equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.76 points or 0.22% to finish at 57,653.86. During the day, the index witnessed a high of 58,019.55 and a low of 57,415.02.