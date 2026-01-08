NSE, IGX explore launch of India's natural gas futures contract
NSE is in talks with IGX to launch an Indian natural gas futures contract, aiming to deepen gas markets and improve price discovery and hedging
BS Reporter
Listen to This Article
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is in talks with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to jointly develop an Indian natural gas futures contract, a move that could add depth to the country’s gas trading and risk management landscape.
The proposed contract is expected to benefit gas producers, city distribution companies, power generators, fertiliser manufacturers, industrial consumers and financial participants by providing hedging opportunities against price volatility.
“Natural gas is emerging as a critical transition fuel for India’s energy mix, and a domestic futures contract will enhance price transparency, improve risk management capabilities, and support the development of a credible gas price benchmark aligned with Indian market fundamentals,” Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.
More From This Section
Stock Market Close: Nifty logs worst day in 1-month, ends at 25,876; Sensex cracks 780pts; VIX up 6%
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST