NSE, IGX explore launch of India's natural gas futures contract

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is in talks with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to jointly develop an Indian natural gas futures contract, a move that could add depth to the country’s gas trading and risk management landscape.

The proposed contract is expected to benefit gas producers, city distribution companies, power generators, fertiliser manufacturers, industrial consumers and financial participants by providing hedging opportunities against price volatility.

“Natural gas is emerging as a critical transition fuel for India’s energy mix, and a domestic futures contract will enhance price transparency, improve risk management capabilities, and support the development of a credible gas price benchmark aligned with Indian market fundamentals,” Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.