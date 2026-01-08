Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold could touch $5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026: HSBC

Gold could touch $5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026: HSBC

However, the bank lowered its average 2026 price forecast for gold to $4,587 an ounce from $4,600, ​citing risks that rising prices could trigger a correction later in the year

gold

Representative image from file.

Reuters Jan 8
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices could rise to $5,000 an ounce in the ‍first half ​of 2026 on geopolitical risks and rising debt, HSBC said on Thursday.

However, the bank lowered its average 2026 price forecast for gold to $4,587 an ounce from $4,600, ​citing risks that rising prices could trigger a correction later in the year.

It added that this correction could be deeper should geopolitical risks subside or if the U.S. Federal Reserve stops cutting interest rates.

"We see a wide range of $5,050-$3,950/oz for 2026 and an end-year price of $4,450/oz," HSBC said, adding that trade is likely to feature ‌high volatility.

 

HSBC also raised its ​2027 and 2028 average price forecasts to $4,625 and $4,700, from $3,950 and $3,630 respectively. The note flagged a 2027 year-end price ‍view of $4,600 and introduced a 2029 average price forecast of $4,775.

Spot gold ‍was trading ‌near $4,427.48 on Thursday ​after logging ‍a 64 per cent annual gain in 2025, its biggest ‍since ‍1979. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, January 8, 2026

Stock Market Close: Nifty logs worst day in 1-month, ends at 25,876; Sensex cracks 780pts; VIX up 6%

Stock Market crash

Sensex slips 850 pts; Nifty below 25,900: Why are markets falling today?

Market fall: Key levels for Sensex, Nifty

Nifty below 26,000: Key levels to watch and trading strategy ahead

Bhel

BHEL, ABB, Hitachi, Siemens shares crack up to 14% on Thursday; here's why

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares mostly lower after Wall Street's strong start to year cools

Topics : Gold Prices Gold market Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance