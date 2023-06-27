The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has withdrawn its decision to change the expiry day for Bank Nifty derivatives contracts from Thursday to Friday. The move follows a “request” from BSE, which settles its Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts on Friday.The proposed change in Bank Nifty settlement was scheduled to be effective from July 6 with the first weekly expiry on July 14.“Considering the need for balanced market development and avoidance of concentration risk in the market, BSE has requested NSE to consider shifting of the Bank Nifty expiry to any day other than Friday. This will help in growing these complementing Sensex/Bankex derivatives and thus de-risk the market,” the exchanges said in the joint statement.BSE said it had obtained market feedback that coinciding expiry with Nifty Bank derivatives can potentially impact the growth of their derivative segments.Shares of BSE had ended soft after NSE’s June 6 circular notifying the change in settlement day. Bank Nifty is the second-most traded derivatives index after the benchmark Nifty 50 index.Until recently, NSE enjoyed a virtual monopoly in the derivatives segment. BSE, under its new chief Sundararaman Ramamurthy, is taking a fresh shot at cracking the derivatives segment. The exchange so far has received encouraging response from the market. During last week’s expiry day, the exchange logged the highest-ever turnover of Rs 6 trillion, with open interest of nearly half a million contracts. NSE sees average daily turnover of more than Rs 200 trillion.