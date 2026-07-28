NTPC well placed to benefit from steady power demand, expansion plans

Gross generation grew 2.5 per cent year-on-year to 93.6 billion units (BU), the first increase in five quarters. The coal thermal plant load factor (PLF) was up 155 basis points to 76.7 per cent and the plant availability factor (PAF) was at a five-quarter high of 94.0 per cent. Group capacity reached 90.9 gigawatts (GW), up 10 per cent year-on-year, with 1.8 GW of additions and consolidated regulated equity compounding 9.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.217 trillion. But standalone equity dipped 1.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to a coal-mining hive-off. The standalone regulated equity was Rs 92,800 crore. The group has a Rs 16.9 trillion decade-long capex plan targeting 250 GW of capacity by FY37.

A hot summer and weak rainfall led to record peak demand of 271 GW. Coal PLF of 76.71 per cent was 640 basis points above the all-India average, and coal PAF rose 50 basis points to 93.98 per cent. Solar PLF jumped 425 basis points to 31.06 per cent, while hydropower (30.92 per cent PLF) and gas (5.29 per cent PLF) both normalised from an exceptionally high Q1FY26 base.

Domestic coal consumption fell 4.0 per cent year-on-year to 59.30 million metric tonnes (MMT) despite higher generation, with captive mines meeting 19.3 per cent of requirements and dispatches up 13 per cent year-on-year, with nil consumption of imported coal. The average realised tariff was Rs 5.04/kWh.

Revenue grew 3.0 per cent year-on-year to Rs 43,830 crore. Capacity charges, which earn a return on equity on regulated equity, rose 5.0 per cent to Rs 16,570 crore, while zero-margin fuel pass-through fell 4.9 per cent to Rs 23,210 crore on lower coal offtake. Total costs fell 3 per cent, with fuel, traded power and staff costs staying flat, while other expenses dropped 22 per cent to Rs 4,710 crore. The coal-mining business was transferred to NTPC Mining on April 1, 2026. Interest costs fell 17 per cent to Rs 2,360 crore. Consolidated EBITDA rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,230 crore, with a margin of 32 per cent, while consolidated net profit was up 13 per cent to Rs 6,900 crore, with the joint venture (JV) profit share up 32 per cent.

Group capacity rose 10 per cent year-on-year to 90.9 GW, with 820 MW of thermal additions, a 250 MW pumped storage project (PSP) and 726 MW of renewable energy (RE). NGEL added 595 MW to reach 10.7 GW. Under-construction capacity is 35.7 GW (15.7 GW thermal coal, 16.4 GW RE and 3.6 GW hydro) within the 126.6 GW portfolio, supporting the FY27 target of 9,557 MW, the FY28 target of 10,039 MW and the FY29 target of 11,478 MW. Group capex was Rs 11,590 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year. NTPC guided for cumulative capex of Rs 16.9 trillion over the next decade, with 43 per cent allocated to RE and 27 per cent to thermal, taking capacity to 150 GW by FY32 and 250 GW by FY37. Estimated generation would rise to 943 BU by FY37. The PSP portfolio would stand at 18.0 GW, with battery energy storage systems (BESS) of 38.9 GWh. More than 30 locations across 10 states are being studied for nuclear sites.

The weather contributed to a pickup in demand, but the performance was impressive, with PLF and PAF both higher. Consolidated regulated equity is growing at 9 per cent per annum. The drop in financing costs is a healthy signal, as is the captive coal profile.

Assuming macroeconomic growth and activity are sustained, demand will also continue to grow steadily, with weather playing a part in seasonal demand fluctuations. The company and the group are well placed to continue leading the generation sector if they can meet their capex targets, which work out to roughly 10 GW per annum in the medium term. For NGEL, in which NTPC holds an 89 per cent stake, capacity targets will also hinge on the timely commissioning of the requisite transmission infrastructure, along with a build-up of BESS to address potential curtailment issues.