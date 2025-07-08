Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This real estate company's shares rose 5% in trade; check all details here

This real estate company's shares rose 5% in trade; check all details here

Omaxe share price rose 4.9 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹107.2 per share; what's behind rally?

real estate

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Omaxe, a real estate company, shares climbed 4.9 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹107.2 per share. At 12:38 PM, Omaxe shares were trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹105.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 83,478.1.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,921.37 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹160.2 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹68.75 per share. 

Why were Omaxe shares buzzing in trade?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company, through its subsidiaries, revealed plans to expand in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore. 
 
 
Omaxe will develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s Tier-II growth hubs. The new township is said to support the region’s rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation. 
 
With an estimated investment of ₹1,200 crore, the development will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to generate ₹2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. Funding will be secured primarily through internal accruals, in line with Omaxe’s disciplined financial approach. 

Also Read

Golden Temple

Omaxe to invest ₹1,000 crore in integrated township near Golden Temple

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Here's why Omaxe share price is buzzing in trade today; key details inside

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe to invest Rs 400 cr to develop 2 commercial projects in Faridabad

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe to invest Rs 2,700 cr to modernise 6 bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe to invest Rs 2,800 cr in real estate projects under BeTogether brand

 
The township will feature a well-balanced mix of residential plots and housing clusters, commercial and retail zones, hospitality spaces, school and healthcare facilities and parks, green belts, and integrated public amenities. The layout is being planned as a self-sustained urban ecosystem with wide internal roads, power and water infrastructure, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security. 
 
Omaxe entered the Madhya Pradesh market in 2005 with its integrated township Omaxe City-1 in Indore. Over the past two decades, the company has built a solid foundation in the state across Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam, with a land bank of approximately 1170 acres. 
 
The company also recently announced a new integrated township in Amritsar as part of its broader growth strategy. With the Indore expansion, Omaxe reaffirms its commitment to shaping future-ready cities through planned, sustainable development. 

About Omaxe

The brand ‘Omaxe’ was founded in 1987 to undertake the construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001. It has delivered a wide range of landmark projects — from integrated & hi-tech townships to offices, malls and high street projects. It has created a niche in both luxury and affordable segments. 

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader market indices slip; BSE down 7%

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers shares fall nearly 2% as quarterly pre-sales slip 7% QoQ

Premiumtrading, stock market

Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services IPO sees week demand; subscription lags at 15%, GMP 2%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BSE, Nuvama, CDSL fall up to 7% on F&O volume concerns as headwinds rise

Topics : Omaxe Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon