Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:08 PM IST
Here's why Omaxe share price is buzzing in trade today; key details inside

Here's why Omaxe share price is buzzing in trade today; key details inside

Omaxe shares gained after the company announced the launch of its latest integrated township project, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries.

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe was founded in 1987 by first-generation entrepreneur Rohtas Goel, initially focusing on construction and contracting. | Photo: X/@OmaxeLimited

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Omaxe share price: Realty firm Omaxe shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, June 16, 2025, with the stock zooming up to 14.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹107.98 per share. 
 
Around 1:45 PM, Omaxe shares continued to trade higher, up 11.69 per cent at ₹105.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.82 per cent higher at 81,779.79 levels.  Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

Why were Omaxe shares in demand today?

 
Omaxe shares gained after the company announced the launch of its latest integrated township project, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries.
 
 
The project is located on GT Road, about 12 minutes from the Golden Temple, and spans 260 acres—127 acres of which will be developed in the first phase with an investment of over ₹1,000 crore.
 
This launch is part of Omaxe’s broader expansion strategy in Punjab, where it already operates in six cities including New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Derabassi, Amritsar, and Bathinda.

The first phase is expected to take around four years to complete and is being funded through internal accruals. The company has also secured financial closure for the project and may explore additional funding options for later phases.
 
New Amritsar benefits from ongoing infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar Ring Road, which will improve connectivity. The city’s airport is also undergoing a ₹300 crore expansion.
 
Moreover, Omaxe has received RERA registration and all necessary approvals. The first phase includes residential plots of 300, 500, and 1,000 sq. yards, along with commercial areas, a school, clubhouse, and other infrastructure.
 

About Omaxe

 
Omaxe was founded in 1987 by first-generation entrepreneur Rohtas Goel, initially focusing on construction and contracting. The company ventured into the real estate sector in 2001 and became publicly listed on both the BSE and NSE in 2007.
 
Over the past 38 years, Omaxe has built a strong presence across 31 cities in 8 states of North and Central India, delivering more than 135 million square feet of developed space. 
 
With a diverse real estate portfolio, the company has completed a range of projects including integrated townships, office spaces, malls, and high street developments, catering to both luxury and affordable housing segments.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

