Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcaps offer Alpha; midcaps look expensive: PGIM India's Aniruddha Naha

Smallcaps offer Alpha; midcaps look expensive: PGIM India's Aniruddha Naha

Market outlook: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, surging crude oil prices could pose risk to India's economic stability: PGIM India

Aniruddha Naha, CIO – Alternates, PGIM India Asset Management Company

Aniruddha Naha, CIO – Alternates, PGIM India Asset Management Company

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, ANIRUDDHA NAHA, CIO – Alternates, PGIM India Asset Management Company, cautions investors that a sharp rise in crude oil prices could pose a significant risk to India's economic stability. In an email interview with Sirali Gupta, he also suggested taking some money off midcaps given its high valuations. Edited excerpts: 

What are the key challenges that could weigh on Indian equities?

The risk for India emanates from higher crude oil prices. Crude happens to be one of the largest imports for India and accounts for almost one-third of the import bill. Any geopolitical event that drives crude oil prices higher in a dramatic fashion would have implications for the Indian macro and could hurt the economic stability of the country.
 

Should investors exit or trim exposure to any segment in this market?

India probably offers one of the best equity markets to create wealth over the next decade. However, the segments where we see valuations on the higher side and one can take some money off the table is midcaps. Given the limitation of how midcaps are defined and are limited to 150 companies, continuous inflows in this segment leave limited upside in the near term.  

What are the themes you are optimistic about over the next 12–18 months?

We remain positive on the revival of the investment cycle, now supported by improving data on private capex and rising government spending. With deleverage balance sheets and recovering demand, corporates are well-placed to invest. Consumption, especially lower-ticket discretionary spending, should benefit from income tax cuts and rising per capita GDP.

What are the key advantages of long-only alternate strategies, especially in the context of small and mid-cap investing?

Alternate strategies have the flexibility of being agnostic to benchmarks both in terms of market capitalisation and companies. This helps in building portfolios that could have very low overlaps with a benchmark and build a differentiated portfolio. One can limit the asset under management (AUM), which makes a lot of sense in small-cap portfolios.

Also Read

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee shares jump on board's nod to infuse ₹2,237 crore via promoter warrants

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

market, stock trading, trading

Arkade Developers shares rise 3% on ₹2,000 crore Thane project foray

trading

HBL Engineering shares jump 5% on multiple contract wins; details here

trading

Genus Power shares drop 4% on reports of block deal being called off

How do you generate alpha in small-cap stocks?

While large and midcaps are well-defined, small caps include companies beyond the top 250 by market cap. As we go lower, one can fine manu undiscovered opportunities. We scout from a universe of nearly 4,000 companies, down to ₹500 crore in market cap. Given the growth potential and attractive valuations, we believe small caps offer the best alpha generation opportunities.

Do you see alternate funds becoming part of mainstream investing?

As per capita gross domestic product (GDP) rises and financialisation of savings takes centre stage over a period, the demand for Alternate assets will keep growing. Not only listed, unlisted but other asset classes will get introduced in the country. Having said that, Alternates will be a solution provider for spaces, where the mutual funds do not have a solution. They will be peripheral to the core mutual funds, but their share and innovations will keep increasing and driving their relevance.

Your PGIM India Equity Growth Opportunities Series II Fund expects 28–30 per cent earnings growth in FY26 and FY27. What's driving that confidence?

We believe there are still ample opportunities in small caps to generate alpha. Our focus is on identifying companies with strong earnings visibility—often quality businesses at the bottom of their cycles. As the cycle turns, earnings rebound and, with improved sentiment, there's potential for both earnings growth and P/E expansion.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak open; Asia mixed; US Fed decision, Israel-Iran war eyed

Tata Motors

Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown

Nifty 50, MARKET

Breakout stocks, June 18: MCX, Persistent Systems among stocks to buy today

True North

True North exits Zydus Wellness, sells 7.27% stake for ₹879 crore

PremiumZee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment gains depend on advertising revenue recovery, fund usage

Topics : Market Interviews Markets insights Market Outlook stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Alternative Investment Funds AIF Domestic markets Indian markets The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon