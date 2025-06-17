Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP dips to 11% ahead of opening; check key details

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP update: The unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions, a B2B construction materials platform, were trading at ₹247 in the grey market on Tuesday. This reflects a premium of ₹25 or 11.26 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of ₹222. However, this marks a decline from last Friday, June 13, when the grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹30 or 13.5 per cent.
The mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription tomorrow, June 18, 2025. The ₹499.6 crore issue consists of a fresh issue of 22.5 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
The company has allocated up to 75 per cent of the issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent to retail investors.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band, lot size
Arisinfra Solutions has set its IPO price band at ₹210–₹222 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares. At the upper price band of ₹222, a retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot at ₹14,874, and in multiples thereof.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO key dates
Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens for subscription tomorrow and will remain open for three days, closing on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on or before Monday, June 23, 2025. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on a tentative date of Wednesday, June 25, 2025. ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP at 9%
Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar, lead manager
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, investment in the subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra, for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.
About Arisinfra Solutions
Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a business-to-business (B2B) company focusing on simplifying and digitising the entire procurement process for construction materials. It uses a network of vendors to source construction materials and provide them to real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors. The company's customer base includes large real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors.