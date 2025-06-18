Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown

Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown

Stock Recommendations Today, June 18: Tata Motors stock faces fresh technical breakdown; analysts suggest selling amid bearish signals. Know key support levels and short-term market outlook

Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares fell after facing resistance at 200-day EMA

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty View, June 18:

After opening 31 points higher, the Nifty share price quickly turned bearish and remained under pressure throughout the session, ultimately closing with a loss of 93 points (0.67 per cent) at 24,853 on Tuesday, June 17. The index failed to surpass the crucial resistance level of 25,000, concluding the session on a weak note. Despite this intraday pressure, the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase positionally, with 24,700 now serving as a key support level on the downside.
 

Stocks to buy or sell today, June 18, 2025:

 

Buy Zensar Technologies (CMP: ₹874) | Share price target: ₹920 | Stop-loss: ₹850

Zensar Tech share price has been showing strength in the recent choppiness in the market. The stock is placed above all key moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. The IT sector has been outperforming for last two weeks. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the
 
current uptrend.
 

Sell Tata Motors (CMP: ₹673) | Share price target: ₹650 | Stop-loss: ₹690

Tata Motors share price has breached the crucial support of 50-days EMA with higher volumes. Tata Motros shares have also broken down from last five weeks' price consolidation. The stock recently found resistance near 200-days EMA and turned south. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on daily and weekly charts.
   
=======================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT - senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.

Topics : The Smart Investor Stock calls Markets Tata Motors Investment tips

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:14 AM IST

