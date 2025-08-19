Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patel Retail IPO sees strong demand, fully booked on Day 1; GMP at 18%

Patel Retail IPO sees strong demand, fully booked on Day 1; GMP at 18%

Patel Retail IPO subscription status Day 1: The issue received bids for 34.55 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 7.81 million shares

initial public offering, IPO

Patel Retail IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Retail IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of retail supermarket chain Patel Retail opened for subscription today, August 19, 2025. The mainboard public issue is receiving a solid response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 4.5 times as of 2:30 PM on Tuesday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. 
 
The issue received bids for 34.55 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 7.81 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the allotted quota by 9 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 4.43 times, retail investors at 3.23 times, and the employees' quota was booked 2.23 times. 
 

Patel Retail IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted shares of Patel Retail were trading at ₹301, commanding a premium of ₹46 or 18 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹237 to ₹255.

Patel Retail IPO Review 

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating to the Patel Retail IPO, citing the company's deepening market penetration and expansion of its store network. However, Arihant Capital assigned a Neutral rating to the IPO. READ MORE  ALSO READ | Patel Retail IPO: Analysts offer mixed views; should you apply?

Patel Retail IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025. Shares of Patel Retail will be listed on the bourses, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty atop 24,950; RIL, TaMo, Adani Ports gain 3%

Vikran Engineering IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26; here's everything you need to know

IPO rush, market

Gem Aromatics IPO opens for bidding: GMP up 9%; should you apply or not?

Vikram Solar IPO

Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?

initial public offering, IPO

Patel Retail IPO opens today: Analysts offer mixed views; should you apply?

 
Patel Retail IPO, worth ₹242.76 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 8.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares. Dhanji Raghavji Patel and Bechar Raghavji Patel are the promoter selling shareholders.
 
The company has reserved around 30 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 45 per cent for retail investors and 25 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  ALSO READ | Gem Aromatics IPO opens for bidding: GMP up 9%; should you apply or not? 
Patel Retail has set the price band in the range of ₹237 to ₹255 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,790 shares to bid for one lot comprising 58 shares each.  
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL shares rise 3%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

Share Market

Ahluwalia Contracts falls 3% after Q1; buy, sell or hold? Analysts suggest

stock market trading

Sarda Energy gains 3% after winning bid for Senduri coal mine; details here

Stock broker

Smallcaps shine; 11 stocks at new highs; HLE Glascoat, IFGL Refract up 20%

Motherson Sumi Wiring India share price

Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar 10%; here's what is fueling the rally

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO GMP IPO market share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon