Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26; here's everything you need to know

Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26; here's everything you need to know

Vikran Engineering IPO: Check issue size, price band, lot size, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Vikran Engineering IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Vikran Engineering is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹772 crore through the public offering, which comprises a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares.
 
Ahead of the public launch, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 25, 2025.

As investors await the subscription window to open, here are some key details of the Vikran Engineering IPO:

Vikran Engineering IPO issue size

The public issue is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 74.3 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) with promoter Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar offloading up to 5.3 million equity shares worth ₹51 crore.
 
 
Vikran Engineering has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Vikran Engineering IPO lot size, price band

The public offering will be available at a price band of ₹92–97 per share with a lot size of 148 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 148 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's high, up 250 pts; Nifty tests 24,950; Pharma shares slip

IPO rush, market

Gem Aromatics IPO opens for bidding: GMP up 9%; should you apply or not?

Vikram Solar IPO

Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?

initial public offering, IPO

Patel Retail IPO opens today: Analysts offer mixed views; should you apply?

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO invites bids: GMP up 12%; should you subscribe?

 
The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,356. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,924 shares, amounting to ₹1,86,628.

Vikran Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Vikran Engineering were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Tuesday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹109 per share in the unofficial market. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12 per share, or 12.37 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Vikran Engineering IPO key dates

The Vikran Engineering IPO will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalized on Monday, September 1, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.
 
Shares of Vikran Engineering are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO objective

Vikran Engineering will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “The promoter selling shareholder will be entitled to his proceeds of the offer for sale. Our company will not receive any proceeds of the offer for sale,” the company said in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
 
The company, however, plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering IPO registrar, lead managers

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the public offering, while Pantomath Capital Advisors and ESystematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers.

About Vikran Engineering

Vikran Engineering is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The company has a diversified project portfolio, with the majority of revenue coming from energy and water infrastructure verticals. It provides end-to-end services from conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis and has a presence across multiple sectors including power, water, and railway infrastructure.
 
As of June 30, 2025, it has successfully completed 45 projects across 14 states with a total executed contract value of ₹1,919.92 crore. The company has 44 ongoing projects across 16 states, aggregating orders of ₹5,120.21 crore, of which the order book stands at ₹2,442.44 crore.
 
Vikran Engineering’s revenue from operations increased by 16.53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹915.85 crore in FY25 from ₹785.95 crore in FY24, primarily due to an increase in income from EPC services and in the number of projects awarded. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 3.99 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77.82 crore in FY25 from ₹74.83 crore in FY24.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Sarda Energy gains 3% after winning bid for Senduri coal mine; details here

Stock broker

Smallcaps shine; 11 stocks at new highs; HLE Glascoat, IFGL Refract up 20%

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

Motherson Sumi Wiring India share price

Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar 10%; here's what is fueling the rally

share market stock market trading

All Time Plastics up 6%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW ipo filing IPO market IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon