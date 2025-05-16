Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar shares gain 4% in trade; Check details

PolicyBazaar operator, PB Fintech share price rose 4.3 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹1,854.7 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted strong Q4 results
 
However, at 10:18 AM, PB Fintech shares pared gains and were up 0.78 per cent at ₹1,791.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 82,299.35. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹82,255.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,254.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,161.4 per share.   Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
 

PB Fintech Q4 results 2025

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹171 crore as compared to ₹60 crore a year ago, up 185 per cent. Its revenue from operation stood at ₹1,508 crore as against ₹1,090  crore a year ago, up 38 per cent. 
 
Besides, total Insurance Premium for the quarter was ₹7,030 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y, led by growth in new health.
 
Consolidated operating revenue also grew by 38 per cent to ₹1,508 crore for the quarter. Its renewal/trail revenue came in at an ARR of ₹817 crore, up from ₹577 crore last year, a 42 per cent growth. 

Steady growth continued for Core New Insurance Premium (net of Savings business) at 38 per cent Y-o-Y for the quarter. This has ranged around 5 per cent of 40 per cent for the last eight quarters.   ALSO READ | Shipbuilding stock up 13% on heavy volumes on Friday; zooms 42% in 6 days

About PB Fintech

PB Fintech Ltd, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is an Indian financial technology company best known for operating Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Policybazaar is India's largest digital insurance marketplace, offering a wide range of policies such as life, health, motor, and home insurance, allowing users to compare plans from various insurers. Paisabazaar, introduced in 2014, serves as a digital platform for personal loans, credit cards, and free credit score services in partnership with numerous banks and NBFCs. 
PB Fintech operates on an asset-light business model, acting purely as an intermediary without underwriting insurance or carrying credit risk. Instead, it earns revenue through commissions from insurance companies and financial institutions. 

