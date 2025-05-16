Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raymond shares hit 5% upper circuit three days in row; What's behind surge?

Raymond shares hit 5% upper circuit three days in row; What's behind surge?

In July, Raymond Ltd proposed to demerge its realty business which was approved by the company's board

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Raymond shares were locked into 5 per cent upper circuit in trade on Friday, May 16, 2025, at ₹613.45 per share on BSE. For the third consecutive session, Raymond share price hit the upper band post the ex-date for demerger of its real estate business on May 14, 2025. 
 
The ex-date for a demerger is when the parent company's shares begin trading without the entitlement to receive shares of the newly demerged (spun-off) entity.
 
At 9:53 AM, Raymond shares were up 5 per cent at ₹4,636.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 82,327.16. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,083.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,243.51 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹431.1 per share. 
 

Why are Raymond shares hitting back-to-back upper circuits? 

In July, Raymond Ltd proposed to demerge its realty business which was approved by the company's board. After the demerger, plan was to create two separate listed entities-- Raymond Ltd and Raymond Realty. 
 
The spin-off was aimed at unlocking the value for shareholders and harness growth potential in the Indian property market. 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

