Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech share price tanks 7% ahead of September quarter results

PB Fintech share price tanks 7% ahead of September quarter results

The decline in stock price came ahead of the company's announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, scheduled for today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PB Fintech, the owner of PolicyBazaar and a leading financial technology (fintech) company, dropped 6.64 per cent to Rs 1,600.65 on the NSE during Tuesday's intra-day trading. The decline in stock price came ahead of the company's announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, scheduled for today.
 
According to a brokerage report compiled by Business Standard, PB Fintech is estimated to report a 35.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in revenue to Rs 1,096.9 crore, up from Rs 811.6 crore reported last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to grow 8.5 per cent due to the gradual recovery of unsecured personal loans.  ALSO READ: PB Fintech's PAT likely to rise 110% QoQ, margins to improve, say analysts
 
 
PB Fintech's profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY25 is estimated to be Rs 40.2 crore on average, compared to a loss of Rs 20.2 crore last year. On a quarterly basis, PAT is expected to grow 110.4 per cent on average.
 
Established in 2008, PB Fintech Ltd operates PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, India's prominent online insurance and lending platforms. PolicyBazaar enables users to compare and purchase insurance policies from multiple providers, while PaisaBazaar offers various credit products, including loans and credit cards. Headquartered in Gurgaon, PB Fintech facilitates easy access to financial services.  As of November 5, 2024, the company's market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,474.75 crore on the NSE.
  PB Fintech shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,966.50-699.45 on the NSE.  The company's shares have yielded an impressive 101 per cent return to investors year-to-date.
 
On Tuesday, a combined total of approximately 0.11 million PB Fintech shares, worth around Rs 191.29 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE.  Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 benchmark equity index traded at 24,061.65, up 63.75 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KPR Mill shares fall 3% on muted September quarter earnings; details here

metal

Shyam Metalics gains 3% on commissioning blast furnace & sinter plant in WB

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Adani Ports hits 5-month low; down 7% in two days post October biz update

Saregama

Why Spotify music distributor Saregama's stock went out of tune today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Embassy REIT declines 3% as CEO Aravind Maiya resigns post Sebi's order

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Policybazaar share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon