Persistent upbeat about its biggest M&A bet with €1 billion Nagarro deal

Persistent is not new to mergers and acquisitions, but the majority of its acquisitions have been in the range of $20 million to $90 million. Before Nagarro, the largest acquisition by the firm was New Jersey-based Data Glove for $90.5 million.

However, the company is confident that it will be able to integrate Nagarro quickly into its fold and step on the growth pedal as both companies are culturally similar, with a significant presence in India.

"Most of these acquisitions have an integration issue that can derail them," said Persistent Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra in a conference call with analysts on Sunday. "But culturally both are similar, with a significant presence in India. If this was a pure-play European company with no footprint in India, the integration would have been harder to push up the hill, which takes a thorn out of the equation. The problem is less on the cultural side than on the expansion side."

Despite the management's confidence, the company's stock was down. On Monday, shares of Persistent tanked 11.2 per cent to close at ₹4,298 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

"We think this acquisition fits Persistent's goal of reaching $5 billion of revenue by FY31 with a higher presence in Europe. However, given the large size of the transaction, seamless execution is critical to create value for shareholders in the medium to long run," Nomura wrote in a note.

Persistent Systems also said its deal to buy Nagarro will not dent margins and it was not paying a huge premium for the German digital engineering firm, whose growth has been flat over the last two years.

"Their margins in the last quarter were good and there will be cost synergies. The ambition is to put that back into growth and expansion. We will maintain the margin of the combined entity and it will not be less than Persistent," stressed Kalra when asked if there is a risk of it slipping below current levels.

The other concern is the headcount addition the company will see. This is happening at a time when AI is forcing several players to relook their headcount. Persistent has about 23,800 people in India, while Nagarro has more than 13,500.

Praveen Bhadada, CEO and MD of Neovay Global, said the headcount addition comes at a time when the conversation is shifting fast towards the density of AI capability and revenue per employee.

"The deal adds significant headcount at similar revenue per head and slightly lower margins. None of that makes it a weak move; it's a strong play on the current map. The more interesting question is whether the combined business can use this new scale as a platform to become sharper, AI-enabled and more IP-led over time, rather than simply larger. If Persistent executes with that ambition, this could prove to be both a financially smart deal and a strategically forward-looking one."

Kalra remained confident on that, stressing the complementary capabilities that the merged entity will bring, especially in geographies such as Europe and the Middle East, verticals such as industrial and consumer, and other capabilities where Persistent has a very small presence.