Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PI Industries, PVR Inox: Top trading picks by Angel One for June 24

PVR Inox has seen a volume-backed resurgence after the substantial consolidation seen in the last couple of trading weeks near its key support short-term EMAs

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – PI Industries

View: Bullish
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last Close: Rs 3,753.70

PI Industries witnessed a decisive breakout in the last trading week, soaring over 3 per cent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction from the cluster of its Short-term moving averages after consolidating near the 200 SMA and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period. On the oscillator front, MACD signals a continuation move with a reversal from the oversold trajectory, suggesting a potential upside journey for the counter. 

Hence, we recommend to Buy PI Industries around Rs 3,740-Rs 3,720 | SL: Rs 3,580 | Target: Rs 4,000-4,040


NSE Scrip – PVR Inox

View: Bullish

Last Close: Rs 1,436.85

PVR Inox has seen a volume-backed resurgence after the substantial consolidation seen in the last couple of trading weeks near its key support short-term EMAs. Furthermore, the counter witnessed a positive crossover of 20 DEMA over 50 DEMA, construing a positive development. As a result, it is now positioned for a gradual reversal in the near future. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI and MACD both signal a reversal from the oversold terrain, suggesting a potential upside journey in a comparable period.

Hence, we recommend to Buy PVR Inox around Rs 1,430-1420 | SL: Rs 1,360 | Target: Rs 1,550-1,600

(Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon