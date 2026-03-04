PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery ended 7 per cent above its initial publicoffering (IPO) price during their trading debut on Wed-nesday. The stock ended at 414 as against issue price of 386. The firm's ₹380-crore IPO was subscribed 7 times. At the last close, PNGS Reva was valued at 1,312 crore.

Sedemac subscribed 27% on Day one

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors. Sedemac's ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac is valued at 5.971 crore. Sedemac operates a differentiated, con-trol-intensive technology platform catering to automotive and industrial original equip ment manufacturers.

Nexus Mall settles Sebi case over Reit lapses

Nexus Select Mall Management has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying 24.4 lakh over alleged violations of real estate investment trust (Reit) regulations. The proceedings related to the firm's failure to maintain the required net worth and to inform Sebi about a material change in its net worth, as mandated under the Sebi (Reit) Regulations, 2014.