Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

Nexus Select Mall Management has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying 24.4 lakh over alleged violations of real estate investment trust (Reit) regulations

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery ended 7 per cent above its initial publicoffering (IPO) price during their trading debut on Wed-nesday. The stock ended at 414 as against issue price of 386. The firm's ₹380-crore IPO was subscribed 7 times. At the last close, PNGS Reva was valued at 1,312 crore.
  Sedemac subscribed 27% on Day one 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors. Sedemac's ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac is valued at 5.971 crore. Sedemac operates a differentiated, con-trol-intensive technology platform catering to automotive and industrial original equip ment manufacturers. 
 
Nexus Mall settles Sebi case over Reit lapses 
Nexus Select Mall Management has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying 24.4 lakh over alleged violations of real estate investment trust (Reit) regulations. The proceedings related to the firm's failure to maintain the required net worth and to inform Sebi about a material change in its net worth, as mandated under the Sebi (Reit) Regulations, 2014.
 

More From This Section

Sidbi

Sidbi withdraws ₹8,000 crore bond issue as yields rise beyond comfort

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

West Asia conflict continues to roil mkts as Sensex sinks to 11-month low

oil, barrel, oil barrel

Oil prices fall after report of possible US-Iran talks amid Gulf turmoil

Mahanagar Gas

CGD stocks: IGL hits 52-week low, MGL tanks 9% on supply disruption fears

stock market, BSE

Market crash: Investors lose over ₹21 trn in 3 days on West Asia tensions

Topics : Stock Market Market news IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todaySouth Africa vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayMacBook NeoM5 MacBook AirIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air