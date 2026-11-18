Cable and wire stocks traded under pressure on Wednesday as copper prices extended their decline for the fifth consecutive session, hitting a five-month low.

Among individual stocks, Polycab India shares touched an intraday low of ₹7,478, down 3 per cent. The decline marked the second consecutive session of losses for the counter.

RR Kabel shares fell nearly 3 per cent to hit a low of ₹1,805, while Finolex Cables dropped 3 per cent to ₹1,193. Orient Cables (India) shares slumped 2.5 per cent to ₹384.25. The declines marked their third consecutive session of losses.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Copper prices near 5-month low Meanwhile, Diamond Power and KEI Industries shares fell 2 per cent each to ₹358.30 and ₹3,771.10, respectively. The decline marked their fourth consecutive session of losses. Havells India shares also slipped 2.85 per cent to ₹1,141.70.

Notably, copper prices fell for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and touched their lowest level in nearly five months, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns over AI investment. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1 per cent to $13,078.50 a metric ton after hitting its ‌lowest level since late June. READ MORE

Copper is the primary raw material used in electrical wires and cables, making manufacturers in the sector vulnerable to fluctuations in its prices.

'Near-term earnings volatility is likely' Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital Market, said that the recent correction in cable & wire stocks reflects near-term inventory and sentiment concerns, rather than a deterioration in industry fundamentals. Lower copper prices can emerge as a margin tailwind over time, once higher-cost inventory is absorbed and procurement costs reset lower. The dollar held steady near a 19-month high as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers using other currencies.

Near-term earnings volatility is likely, driven by inventory adjustments, pricing resets, and uncertainty around demand trends. The long-term growth drivers remain firmly intact, supported by India's infrastructure, housing, electrification, and power-transmission capex cycle.

Competitive intensity is now a larger risk than copper itself, Rajesh said. This makes brand strength, distribution reach, and execution capability key differentiators. Analysts see the fall as a buying opportunity

Rajeev Sharan, head of research, Brickwork Ratings, said that investors should treat copper-led corrections as buying opportunities rather than reasons to sell, and buy in phases. "For long-term investors, periods of weakness should be viewed as selective accumulation opportunities, with a preference for market leaders and gradual portfolio building," he said.

"Prefer market leaders with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows, wide distribution and a rising export share, and stay cautious on smaller players with thin margins,” Rajeev said.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.