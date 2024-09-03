Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

Premier Energies IPO listing today: The company's shares listed at Rs 991 on the BSE, reflecting a whopping 120.22 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of Rs 450

stock market

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Premier Energies IPO listing today: Shares of solar cell maker Premier Energies made a stellar debut on the stock market on Tuesday. The company's shares listed at Rs 991 on the BSE, marking a whopping 120.22 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of Rs 450.

On the NSE, Premier Energies shares opened at Rs 990, reflecting a 120 per cent premium.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investors who were allotted the company's shares in the IPO saw a return of Rs 541 per share, or over 120 per cent, post-listing.

Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, Premier Energies shares were trading at a premium of Rs 487, or 108.22 per cent, in the grey market, signalling strong listing gains for investors.

The public issue, which ended for subscription on Thursday, August 29, 2024, received broadly favourable reviews from brokerages including Reliance Securities, Deven Choksey, Anand Rathi Research, Choice, Geojit, Canara Bank Securities, and Swastika Investmart. READ MORE

Premier Energies, which offered a fresh issue of 28,697,777 equity shares and an offer for sale, with promoters and investors offloading nearly 34,200,000 shares with a face value of Re 1 each, garnered an overwhelming response from investors.

More From This Section

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; Broader markets up; financials drag

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Aadhar Housing up 6% as Kotak Institutional initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com surges 14% as board to mull share buyback on Sept 05

equity sensex bse nse market

How expensive are the Indian stock markets? A quick check on PE multiples

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields seen steady ahead of state debt sale, US economic data


The issue, which was available at a price band of Rs 427-450 with a lot size of 33 shares, got subscribed a whopping 74.38 times by the final day of subscription, largely driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid a staggering 216.67 times the shares on offer. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 50.04 times, and retail investors at 7.69 times by the close of the issue. The allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Friday, August 30, 2024.

About Premier Energies
Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications. The company also provides end-to-end solar services for ground-mounted, rooftop, floating, canal bank, canal top, and hybrid power generation systems, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for executed projects. Additionally, Premier Energies produces customised products like bespoke solar tiles and operates as an independent power producer, generating 2 MW of solar power from its plant in Jharkhand.

Also Read

IPO market

Premier Energy IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Bazaar Style IPO: Subscription soars on Day 2, GMP up 20%; should you bid?

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gains

ipo

Brokerages bullish on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; should you bid?

ipo

ECOS Mobility IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & other details

Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market Buzzing stocks Stock to watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon