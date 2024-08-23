Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Prism Johnson shares rally 6% after acquiring Sunbath Sanitary; details

Prism Johnson shares rally 6% after acquiring Sunbath Sanitary; details

Prism Johnson's share price rallied 5.69 per cent at Rs 170.70 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prism Johnson’s share price rallied 5.69 per cent at Rs 170.70 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after Prism Johnson entered into a shareholders agreement with Sunbath Sanitary for an investment of Rs 18.72 crore through the subscription of equity shares. 

“The arrangement will help the company with uninterrupted supply of sanitaryware in a continuous growing market at a competitive price. Since completion of this transaction, Sunbath has become a Joint Venture of the Company, wherein the Company holds 50 per cent of equity share capital on a fully diluted basis,” Prism Johnson said in an exchange filing on Thursday. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sunbath Sanitary is engaged in manufacturing sanitaryware in Morbi, Gujarat.

For the April-June of financial year 2024-25  (Q1FY25), the company’s net sales stood at Rs 1,763.15 crore in June quarter, down 9.22 per cent from Rs 1,942.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarterly net loss was at Rs 10.56 crore in Q1FY25, a reduction of 159.03 per cent from Rs 17.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. 

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is Rs 146.23 crore in June 2024, down 11.95 per cent from Rs 166.08 crore in June 2023.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,305.38 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 45.28 times with an earning per share of Rs 3.57, according to the data available at BSE. 

More From This Section

Adani power

Here's why Adani Power's shares are in news today; check details

cement

Ambuja Cements share jump over 4% after multiple block deals

Stock market fraud

Wanbury jumps 4% after firm gets zero form 483 observations from USFDA

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar next week: 6 new issues, 8 listings to ignite primary markets

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato stock price zooms 4% on shutting down intercity 'Legends' services


At 11:27 AM; the share price of the company was trading 2.51 per cent higher at Rs 165.55 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11  per cent at 81,142 levels.

Prism Johnson Limited, formerly known as Prism Cement Limited (PCL), operates primarily in three business segments: Cement, Tile and Bath (HRJ), and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC). Incorporated on March 26, 1992, under the name Karan Cement Limited and promoted by the Rajan B. Raheja Group. Its cement manufacturing facility, located in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, has a capacity of 7 MTPA. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SEPC up 5% on bagging Final Acceptance Certificate from Hutti Gold Mines

share market

RailTel shares gain 8% on securing new order worth Rs 52.66 crore

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sebi bans Anil Ambani from capital markets for 5 years; Sensex, Nifty up slightly

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto m-cap nears Rs 3 trn; what drove the stock to record high today?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Spandana Sphoorty board to consider raising funds via NCDs; stock up 2%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Prism Cement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon