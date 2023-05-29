close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

A promoter of Gravita India on Monday divested a 4.6 per cent stake through an open market transaction for Rs 181 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A promoter of Gravita India on Monday divested a 4.6 per cent stake through an open market transaction for Rs 181 crore.

Rajat Agrawal (promoter) of Gravita India offloaded the shares.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Rajat Agrawal sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 4.6 per cent stake in Gravita India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 565 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 180.80 crore.

The shares were picked up by affiliates of financial company Nomura Holdings.

On Monday, shares of Gravita India rose 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 578.90 per piece on the NSE. During the day, the scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 601 apiece.

Also Read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

Sebi levies Rs 15 lakh fine on an individual for violating markets norms

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : share sales open market operations Markets

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
1 min read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Most Popular

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

markets
4 min read

Indian stocks reclaim spot in world's top 5 markets as Adani scrips rebound

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Greaves Cotton sinks 10% as govt seeks to remove EV arm from FAME-2 scheme

Ampere Electric Vehicles launches Magnus Pro e-scooter
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon